Scattered snow showers move through Friday afternoon

Scattered snow showers move across the area this afternoon. Most of it will be light, but there will be brief pockets of moderate snow. Regardless, snowfall amounts will be around an inch or less. Some slick spots are likely, mainly on less-traveled roads. Highs around freezing will help get some of the snow to melt a bit.

Lingering flurries end tonight, but the clouds hang around into Saturday with highs in the lower 30s. It still looks like we'll get some sun on Sunday, pushing highs to near 40. Clouds pick up on Monday as highs return to the 30s.

Our next weather system brings snow Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday. While it's still a ways out, early signs are that snowfall amounts will be quite manageable and may be mostly over the southern half of Iowa. We'll have more confidence on those details as it gets closer. Most of next week is cooler with highs in the 20s again.