Scattered snow lingers, round two arrives tonight

Many of us received one to three inches of snow through part one of this system. Today, we'll have a lull in most of the accumulation and despite some scattered snow and areas of fog, additional accumulations should stay under one inch.

Tonight through Friday night, part two will become a little more organized and another one to three inches of snow is expected. This entire system will be out of here by this weekend, though the clouds will remain thick. This should lead to highs staying in the lower 30s and lows in the mid-upper 20s.

There's another system in the offing for next week, though it's much too far out for much detail at this point.