Scattered snow for some, but a couple cold days are here for everybody

We have quite a few clouds in our sky this afternoon. A band of light snow in central Iowa should weaken as it comes east, giving our area only scattered flurries. In any case, colder temperatures have taken over and we'll see highs only in the upper teens to lower 20s. Lows fall to either side of zero tonight.

The sun is back tomorrow but it'll be just as cold as today. A southwest breeze on Friday will nudge temperatures up as highs push 40 under a sunny sky. The weekend also looks mild with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Snow-free areas may make a run into the 50s.

Next week is looking more active with rain/snow chances Monday into Tuesday, followed by a potential for snow next Wednesday.