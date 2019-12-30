Scattered snow and wind today

We are still planning on some scattered snow today into tonight. Minor accumulation is forecast in all areas, though northeast Iowa will carry the best chance to exceed one inch of snow by the time this is all over with. As you might expect, this will probably lead to a few slick roads. Otherwise, watch for gusty west wind over 30mph at times through tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will be near normal today and tomorrow with another spike to the lower 40s by Wednesday and Thursday.

The end of the week will feature a system as well and while the track is not set at all, the trends suggest this one will bring some winter weather to our area. We'll keep an eye on it as we go forward.