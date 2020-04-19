Scattered showers to start the week

Expect a nice evening ahead, temperatures will be in the 50s until sunset. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 30s with clear skies.

Partly cloudy skies to start your Monday, then scattered showers are possible through the afternoon and evening. They should stay fairly light. Rainfall totals could be up to 0.25", but most will not even see that. Highs in the low 60s.

Below-average temperatures Tuesday, in the mid-50s, with lots of sunshine.

A system will move into the area starting Wednesday bringing the chance of rain. Thursday now looking dry, but with lots of cloud cover, before more rain pushes through Friday and Saturday. Highs will be mainly in the 60s through the week, with highs in the 70s Wednesday.

