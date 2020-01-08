Scattered showers, some snow, and plenty of wind possible the next few days

Colder air has definitely moved in for now. Highs will be in the 20s this afternoon, the first time we've had a below-normal high in three weeks. A band of clouds will gradually move east and out of the area this afternoon. After a little dip in temperatures this evening, they'll rise during the night as clouds increase.

South breezes of 15 to 30 mph push highs deep into the 40s tomorrow. We'll have patchy drizzle and a few scattered showers under a mostly cloudy sky. On Friday, our chance of rain/snow comes in late, turning to snow Friday night. A chance of snow continues Saturday, although it depends on how far west this next system will be. Some snow accumulation is possible from this system here, but confidence in specifics is still low. Regardless, it'll be windy and colder going into the weekend.