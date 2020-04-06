Scattered showers possible today

Plan on plenty of clouds across our area today. Highs will generally be in the upper 50s to lower 60s for many of us. A few showers will be possible as well, though amounts will stay light overall.

Looking ahead, it'll be warmer tomorrow in the 70s with only a slight chance of a shower or storm popping up in the afternoon. Tomorrow likely represents the warmest air of at least the next 10 days!

Wednesday, a cold front approaches from the west and it's this front that really takes us down for the end of the week. A few showers are expected along the front Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any slow-cooker recipes, Thursday and Friday are the days to try them out. Highs will only be in the 40s with gusty northwest wind!