Scattered showers possible, drying out overnight

A few scattered showers and storms are possible the rest of the afternoon, otherwise, we dry out overnight.

Cloudy sky over seascape, Magdalen Islands, Canada

Lows tonight drop into the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow looks like a great day. Highs will be in the low 80s and although the humidity isn't going away, it will be much lower than where we were the last few days.

Dry start to the week on Monday with highs in the low 80s. An approaching cold front may start to bring scattered showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

