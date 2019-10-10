Scattered showers hang around for now, then sharply colder

Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms pass across the area today. Most of us will get less than a half-inch, but locally higher numbers are possible. It'll be another breezy day with highs in the 60s.

Forecast wind chills at 8 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019.

A powerful cold front plows through tonight, dropping temperatures into the lower 40s. Scattered showers and possibly a couple wet flurries wrap up Friday morning, but the chill stays in place all day. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the lower to middle 40s with wind chills in the 30s thanks to a blustery west wind gusting over 30 mph.

Our first freeze of the season hits this weekend with morning lows in the lower 30s. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50 this weekend with a partly sunny sky, overall. Next week looks seasonably cool and quiet with a shower chance Monday night.