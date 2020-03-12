Scattered showers, gusty winds Thursday afternoon

A cold front drives through the area this afternoon. It'll bring scattered showers, but they should be brief and light with amounts under a tenth of an inch. Behind the front, winds swing around to the northwest and really pick up, increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40. Highs get well into the 50s to around 60, but will fall a little sooner than usual as the northwest wind brings in cooler air.

The sky clears off by evening, although the wind stays gusty through about midnight. Lows fall to either side of 30. Friday's another windy day with gusts up to 30 mph, but we'll have lots of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Light snow may brush the area Saturday, mainly over southern Iowa. However, accumulation looks minor if there's anything at all. After a dip into the upper 30s Saturday, highs return to the 40s Sunday. Occasional rain is possible later next week.