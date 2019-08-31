Scattered showers continue through the evening

Expect scattered showers the rest of the evening. Cloudy skies continue to hold on throughout the overnight hours. Lows overnight drop into the upper 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around for your Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. It looks like a fairly quite week ahead, temperatures warm up into the low to mid 80s through Tuesday.

A cold front pushes through after that, that will drop temperatures into the mid 70s the rest of the week.

Scattered rain and storms are possible next Saturday.