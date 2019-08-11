Scattered showers and storms, especially early on today

Showers and storms are likely this morning, generally south of Highway 20. A scattered storm cannot be ruled out during the rest of the day, but there will be plenty of dry times. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Tomorrow brings a good chance of showers and storms, a few of which could be severe south of Interstate 80. Rainfall totals could range between 0.75 and 1.5 inches. A cooler and drier period follows for midweek, with another slight chance for storms on Friday as temperatures begin to heat up again.