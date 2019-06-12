Scattered showers and a northwest breeze Wednesday afternoon

Cool weather is ahead for the afternoon as highs stay in the 60s. We'll have a mostly cloudy sky, and scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm will be around until evening. A northwest wind will also pick up, gusting as high as 30 mph.

The sky clears early tonight, sending lows down into the crisp 40s, just a bit above record lows. Thursday looks fantastic with no mugginess, lots of sunshine, and highs close to 70.

There's an off-chance of an isolated shower on Friday as clouds increase. A better chance of showers and storms comes up on Saturday, but those ought to be out of here in time for Father's Day. We'll plan on highs in the 75 to 80 degree range to end the week and take us into the weekend.