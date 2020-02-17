Scattered rain showers and a wintry mix hang on through Monday evening

Areas near and south of Highway 20 look to have scattered rain showers this afternoon, while farther north deals with a wintry mix or wet snow. Accumulations along the Highway 20 corridor may get a coating up to an inch, while those north of about Iowa Highway 3 have the best shot at one to three inches. This is where highs will stay in the mid-30s today, while farther south gets to about 40.

Any precipitation ends early tonight, but the wind picks up from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. That'll bring in colder air, with highs in the upper 20s tomorrow and the upper teens to around 20 Wednesday and Thursday. The chill in the air will be offset a bit by some sunshine those days.

The cold shot won't last - we ought to be back in the 40s this weekend.