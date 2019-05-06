Scattered rain late Monday, more widespread Wednesday

We're in and out of clouds today, but much of the afternoon looks dry with highs in the 60s. A handful of showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be possible late this afternoon into the evening and night.

A cold front should take the rain south of our area tomorrow with highs near 60. We'll plan on a mostly cloudy sky, although northern Iowa may see more peeks of sun. Tomorrow night, rain begins to return from the south. Wednesday is looking quite wet at this time with rain, which may be heavy. The odds are high of widespread amounts over an inch, with some spots picking up more than a couple of inches. It'll be windy at times with highs in the 50s.

Showers end early Thursday, taking us into a relatively quiet but somewhat cool Mother's Day weekend.