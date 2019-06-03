Scattered rain chances return

Our dry stretch is ending as shower and storm chances return. Overnight scattered showers and storms are possible. The key word with the rain chances this week is scattered. Rainfall remains lighter than last week with plenty of dry time as well. There is a slight chance a few storms could get strong with large hail and high wind, but this is a very slight chance. Wednesday continues and isolated storm chance with the warmest air of the week into the lower to middle 80s. Right now Thursday and Friday are looking good with typical June highs near 80. Have a great night!