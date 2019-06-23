Scattered rain and storms continue through Monday

Most of Eastern Iowa should stay dry for the rest of the evening. Scattered rain and few storms are still possible.

More rain and storms develop throughout the overnight hours and will stay scattered through your Monday. Again, Monday will not be a complete washout but scattered rain is likely through the day.

Lows tonight drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Below average temperatures continue for tomorrow, only in the low to mid 70s. If you aren't seeing rain, expect cloudy skies and muggy conditions.

A few showers and storms possible Tuesday, but temperatures rise into the low 80s.

After that, temperatures ramp up to summer-like in the mid to upper 80s. Another chance of storms Thursday. Right now, Friday through next weekend are dry.