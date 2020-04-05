Scattered rain & storms push through Monday

Lows tonight will drop into the low 40s.

Rain falls in Dubuque. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

Clouds build in overnight tonight, making way for scattered showers and storms on Monday. It will not be an all day rain event. Highs in the mid 60s, if you aren’t seeing rain, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few showers could linger early Tuesday, but should be out before 6am.

Clouds will stick around Tuesday though, but it will be warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers again for Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s.

Once that system pushes out, colder air will eventually push in. Dry for the rest of the week. Highs in the low 50s.

Scattered showers again for the start of the weekend, then highs cool into the mid to upper 40s.

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.