Scattered light snow today, light accumulation possible

Scattered flurries are likely across eastern Iowa today. These are very low in the atmosphere, so radar will have a difficult time detecting them. Due to the cold temperatures, light accumulation of a half inch or less may occur in spots. This may also lead to a few slick roads. Overall, any impacts from today's flurries will stay very low.

Looking ahead, we'll deal with the cold for one more day, then warm up to the lower 30s by Wednesday.

This also opens the door for our next system to move across the Midwest. For us, this appears to be a prolonged period of light precipitation possible and we'll watch things for potential road problems should they crop up. While on one hand the extended forecast lacks Arctic air, it does have plenty of clouds holding on.