Scattered, light showers through Monday, otherwise mostly cloudy

A few scattered showers are possible this evening, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight drop into the low 50s.

Rain falls in Dubuque. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

Mostly cloudy skies continue through the middle of the week. A few lingering, lights showers could be around as the low-pressure system will be close enough to eastern Iowa. Highs only in the upper 50s Monday.

Temperatures will be on a warming trend through the week, upper 60s Tuesday and into the upper 70s by the end of the week. Dry conditions through Friday, then rain and storm chances return for the weekend.

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.