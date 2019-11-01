Scattered light rain Friday, wet snowflakes also possible

A chill stays in the air for the foreseeable future. We'll also have a chance of scattered light rain showers this afternoon and evening, which may mix with some wet snowflakes. There will be little to no accumulation. Highs stay in the upper 30s to around 40 this afternoon, and they'll be back there Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds stick around Sunday but highs do make it to the middle 40s. The afternoons this weekend look brisk with winds gusting over 20 mph.

We're watching a chance of light rain/snow Monday and another potential for light snow Wednesday, but amounts look minor at this time. The bigger thing that we'll all experience is the colder weather hitting later next week with highs in the 30s, possibly struggling to get to 30 at all on Thursday.