CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Tonight a storm system remains to our southeast with only flurries possible in southeast Iowa. After a partly cloudy Thursday a disturbance rolls in. Clouds will be prevalent on Friday with little if any precipitation. If we see anything it will just be some flurries. Saturday is chilly with a slight rain/snow chance on Sunday. Have a great night!
Scattered flurries possible tonight, especially southeast
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Wed 3:47 PM, Feb 05, 2020