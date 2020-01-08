Scattered showers & windy tomorrow, snow possible by the end of the week

Temperatures are trending around 15° cooler than what we were at yesterday. Expect temperatures to stay chilly the rest of the evening, with temperatures staying steady in the mid-20s.

Temperatures will warm quickly tomorrow thanks to a south wind anywhere between 15-30mph. Highs will reach the upper 40s, low 50s in the afternoon.

Scattered showers are possible through the afternoon and evening. All of the heavy rain looks to stay to the south and east of our area.

We dry out overnight Thursday and into Friday before another system will push through Friday night and into Saturday. Temperatures will be warm enough for it to be a rain/snow mix at first, but will then transition to all snow as temperatures cool.

Snow accumulation is possible, but it all depends on the track of the low-pressure system. Temperatures this weekend, more around average, in the mid-20s.