Saturday tornado rips through farms outside Sherrill

The creaking of a shed that was barely still standing, kept in rhythm by the relentless whipping of a restless wind Sunday afternoon, was tame compared to what Dianne Klein heard Saturday night at her home in Dubuque County.

Dianne Klein said she and her husband will need to replace their machine shed, pictured on March 29, 2020, after a tornado damaged it the night before on their farm outside Sherrill. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

“I thought the house was coming down. It really sounded like it,” said Klein, who lives on a dead-end road just outside Sherrill, hers one of a few farms on that street.

Around 8 p.m., she and her husband, Lonnie, received alerts on their phones, warning them that a tornado was coming their way.

Klein grabbed a few personal items, like her purse, and joined her husband in their basement cellar.

“Just when we got to the doorway of that, it was the worst,” she said. “And then just that fast, it was gone again.”

When they emerged back upstairs, they saw that their house hadn't come down, as Klein had feared. The home did sustain minor damage, including parts of its siding, ripped out by the wind, but otherwise remained intact.

However, most of their machine shed, where they store valuable equipment like tractors, had fallen, its feeble structure creaking every time a gust blew through. Klein said it’ll have to be replaced, while some of the machinery within it needs major repairs.

“They thought that maybe what was kind of holding it up was some of the bigger pieces of machinery that were in there that were holding it up,” Klein said.

By Sunday afternoon, nearly 24 hours after the EF-1 tornado ripped through their yard, the Kleins didn’t know the extent of the damage, as debris sat scattered around their home.

“There’s been other things, where you’ll pick something up and say, ‘What do you suppose this was from?’” Klein said.

Other mysteries blew into their yard. As she walked around Sunday afternoon, Klein stopped to question the origins of a large piece of mangled green tin. Her farm didn’t have any buildings with that type of material.

“There’s seven farms right in this area that got hit, and I think we all have a little piece of each other’s farms,” Klein said.

With similar pieces scattered around their 100-plus acres of property, the Kleins are eager to start cleaning up, but they have to wait until after their insurance adjuster visits to survey the damage. They hope that will happen on Monday.

“It’s going to take a lot to get it back to the way it was, but we’ll get there," Klein said.

No injuries were reported from the several homes and farms near Sherrill that were damaged by Saturday’s tornado, including to the Klein’s 21 cattle and their calves.