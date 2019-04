As of 4:30 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a crash along Highway 30.

Officials say it happened near the intersection of Jappa Road and Highway 30. The left lane of Highway 30 was closed in that area due to that crash, but the Iowa Department of Transportation reported it being reopened to traffic shortly after 5:00 a.m.

Medical personnel also responded.

Authorities were unable to say if anyone was hurt in the crash.