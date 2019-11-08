Saturday is the pick for best weather this weekend

Enjoy Saturday because more cold air is quickly moving in. Saturday we sit in the warm sector of a storm system allowing temperatures to warm close to seasonal normal near 50. The day stays dry too so take the opportunity to get some outdoor work done. This could include fall yard work or Christmas decorating. By early Sunday a cold front passes to the south ushering in a cold northern wind. Highs on Sunday are in the 30s with teen and 20-degree highs ahead for Monday and Tuesday. Some light snow is also possible later on Sunday. Have a good night and a safe weekend.