Saturday brings heat and humidity, but also a storm chance

We have one more day of the heat and humidity, which will be broken by a chance of storms.

Forecast heat indices for early afternoon on Saturday, July 20.

Overnight lows stay in the upper 70s yet again under a mostly clear sky. Many of us will be in the lower to middle 90s Saturday with heat indices going over 100, meaning we still need to take care. Northern Iowa will probably stay in the upper 80s since the cold front will move into that area first. Scattered storms come later in the afternoon through Saturday night, leaving Sunday morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible from the strongest storms.

Sunday will be a cooler day but still somewhat muggy with highs around 80. Next week looks partly cloudy and pretty good as far as temperatures and mugginess are concerned. The first part of the week will be especially nice.