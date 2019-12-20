On February 3rd, Iowans will have the opportunity to support their favorite presidential candidate at caucus locations across the state.

Satellite caucus locations are being approved

Some people, however, aren’t able to make it to their caucus location.

“If we get a call we have to go,” said Brandon Pflanzer with the Iowa City Fire Department.

Pflanzer is one of at least 20 firefighters who will be working the day of the caucus. That is why he has registered Fire House 2 as a satellite location.

“If this wasn’t a satellite location then I won’t be able to participate,” he said.

Pflanzer said city leaders still need to approve the location as a satellite spot but only registered Democrats will be afforded the opportunity.

“We won’t be participating in that,” said Communications Director for the Iowa Republican Party Aaron Britt.

Britt said they haven’t ruled out the idea of a similar process in the 2024 election but said they want to be careful if they do decide to.

“New Hampshire prides themselves on the fact that they are the first in the nation primary,” Britt said. “We don’t want to take too many steps to overstep our bounds here as a caucus state.

President Trump will be the Republican candidate on the ticket, but the caucus also allows for county positions in the party to be chosen as well as other positions. Not being a part of the process is something Pflanzer said he knows all too well.

“It’s part of the job,” he said. “We understand that not everything could happen the way we want. We miss that are family related to personal to us. “

99 satellite locations have been approved including 25 that are out of state and 3 international.

