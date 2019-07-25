Santa visits St. Luke's Hospital for 'Christmas in July'

Christmas might be five months away for most people.

But for kids being treated at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, the holiday was Thursday.

The hospital's pediatric unit has been celebrating "Christmas in July" this week.

They celebrated with decorations, a scavenger hunt, and lots of holiday cheer, and on Thursday, Santa visited about 50 kids and their siblings, bringing them all gifts.

All the presents were donated by people in the community.

"It really means a lot to the kids," pediatric and NICU nurse Cindy Peiffer said. "When they're admitted, they're sick. They don't feel well. If a nurse brings in a gift, it helps. It just kind of helps ease the anxiety and the stress."

This is the second year St. Luke's has held Christmas in July for its youngest patients.

The hospital said it received so many toys that it'll have more to give out to kids who are admitted in the future.