Santa delivers toys to every family at UI Stead Family Children's Hospital

Families at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital had some unexpected visitors today.

Children got a surprise visit from Santa at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Through the help of elves recruited from the Clinton County Lions Clubs, Santa made a surprise appearance to deliver hundreds of toys across the many floors at the hospital.

It's become an annual tradition: for the 38th year, while elves sort through toys, Santa delivers them. And two weeks ahead of Christmas, he caught the Hagerty family by surprise.

"We were just hoping to come see Santa so we could tell him what we're wishing for because we have not done that yet this year," said Kiley Hagerty, who brought her three children to the 12th floor Thursday afternoon. "And we had no idea this was going to happen."

Emily Baxter, a Senior Child Life Specialist with the hospital, said she has been a part of the program since she started working at the hospital 12 years ago. She said she's seen firsthand just how beneficial an event like this can have for families.

"They're not at home experiencing the normal holiday stuff," Baxter said. "So this gives them a chance to visit with Santa Claus, tell them what they want for Christmas, and then, of course, we give them presents."

Hagerty said she was definitely surprised to see Santa and the volunteer elves bring toys for the family.

"I just can't believe the generosity," Hagerty said. "This came out of nowhere. And their little eyes just lit up and, it was pretty great."

And at a time when some may not expect to be in the hospital, both families and staff say a surprise like this makes a big impact.

"To be able to help facilitate something so normal as a visit from Santa, it makes me feel like I'm doing what I'm supposed to do," Baxter said.