Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Bernie Sanders has scored a resounding victory in Nevada’s presidential caucuses. According to the Associated Press, his win on Saturday cements his status as the Democrats' national front-runner, though it's also escalating tensions over whether he’s too liberal to defeat President Donald Trump. The 78-year-old Vermont senator successfully rallied his loyal base and tapped into support from Nevada’s large Latino community as the Democratic contest moved for the first time into a state with a significant minority population. The party's more-establishment-minded members have been unable so far to unite behind Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden or Amy Klobuchar, helping Sanders pull away.
By the Associated Press |
Posted: Sat 7:06 PM, Feb 22, 2020