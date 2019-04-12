Sanders promises to win back Midwest

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is telling Wisconsin voters he will build a coalition in the Midwest that will defeat President Donald Trump.

Bernie Sanders, United States Senator from Vermont, Photo Date: July 2015 / Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN

Sanders spoke in Madison as he kicked off a swing through pivotal states that are part of the Democratic "blue wall" strategy for 2020.

Sanders spoke to a crowd of about 2,400 who braved 40-degree temperatures with a stiff 20 mph wind. He is visiting Midwest states Trump narrowly won and Sanders says "Together, we are going to make sure that does not happen again."

His weekend swing is taking him to Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Sanders spoke in a city park along the shores of a lake, just a few blocks away from the state Capitol. Those in the crowd wore ski masks, winter coats, gloves and scarves as they cheered Sanders.

