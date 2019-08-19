Sanders makes his pitch, literally, in Dyersville

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders made a somewhat unusual campaign stop Monday night in Dyersville.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) throws a pitch in a softball game campaign event in Dyersville, Iowa on August 19, 2019 (Mary Green/KCRG)

The Democratic presidential candidate hosted a softball game at the “Field of Dreams” movie site near Dyersville.

Sanders pitched for his team, which played against members of the media. KCRG-TV9 did not participate in the game.

Earlier Monday, the senator and his family campaigned in other parts of eastern Iowa, including Davenport and West Branch.

