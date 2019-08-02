Sand clogs toilets at newly-opened Manchester Park

Someone clogged the public toilets with sand at a newly-opened park in Manchester. The City Manager says it happened at Riverfront Park.

That closed the restrooms all day yesterday for cleaning on Thursday. It was cleaned and operational by Friday morning.

Manchester opened the park to fix flooding problems that forced several businesses to leave the area. The park is an addition to the Whitewater Park in Manchester. Government grants worth $200 thousand helped pay for the park.