Sand: More than $42K not deposited into Scott County town's account

A newly-released report by the Iowa State Auditor says a former Buffalo city employee failed to deposit more than $42,000 in collections over a three-year period into the city's bank account.

The audit says the special investigation was prompted by a request from Buffalo city officials who had concerns about transactions processed by the former Deputy City Clerk Riki Harrington.

The audit found $42,390 in undeposited collections from April 2015 through August 2018. That amount included $28,039.42 of checks substituted for cash collections recorded in the city's accounting system but not deposited, as well as $5,079 in utility customers' payments and $3,600 in utility security fees not deposited.