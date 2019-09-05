San Francisco declares NRA ‘domestic terrorist organization’

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors has the National Rifle Association square in its sights.

The legislative body for the government of the City and County of San Francisco unanimously passed a resolution this week that says it “intends to declare the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization.”

In the resolution, the board accuses the NRA of spreading “propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence” and says the gun rights organization uses “its considerable wealth and organizational strength to promote gun ownership and incite gun owners to acts of violence.”

The NRA blasted the largely symbolic vote.

“San Francisco anti-gun politicians declared the NRA a ‘terrorist org,'" the group tweeted. “The @NRA is millions of Americans who fight for their #2A freedoms.”

The resolution calls on the city to “take every reasonable step to assess the financial and contractual relationships our vendors and contractors have with this domestic terrorist organization” and to “limit those entities who do business with the City and County of San Francisco from doing business with this domestic terrorist organization.”

The resolution also calls on San Francisco to encourage other jurisdictions across the country to adopt similar positions.

