Sam's Club joining other retailers in offering shopping hours for at-risk persons for COVID-19

A national retailer is offering special time periods for shoppers who are particularly at risk from illness due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to company officials.

Sam's Club will reserve 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors or people with disabilities or conditions that make them particularly susceptible to COVID-19. These opportunities will be in place starting on Thursday, March 26, 2020, until further notice.

The company will also give those shoppers the option to provide a list to a store employee from the car in the parking lot, who will then gather those items for the customer.