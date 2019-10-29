Samoyed breeder found guilty of animal neglect receives suspended sentence

A woman who was recently found guilty of animal neglect was sentenced today in Worth County District Court, according to filings.

Nearly 170 Samoyed dogs were found at an inhumane commercial breeding facility in northern Iowa. (ASPCA)

Barbara Kavars, 66, of Manly, was found guilty of 14 counts of animal neglect without death or serious injury on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail on each count, or 420 days total. She is also put on probation for two years.

Kavars' jail sentence is suspended, which means that if she follows the terms of her probation, she will not spend time in jail.

Kavars was ordered by the court to surrender any dogs in her possession to the Humane Society of North Iowa. She may no longer own or breed canines during her probationary period, and may only own one neutered cat during that time.

Kavars will also be required to have a mental health evaluation within 30 days and complete any required treatment. She owes at $65 fine on each count, or $910 total. She is also ordered to pay a 35 percent surcharge on that fine, as well as a $300 supervision fee to the Department of Correctional Services for her probation, bringing the total to $1528.50.

Prosecutors said Kavars was holding Samoyed dogs in inhumane conditions when officials raided her operation on Nov. 12 and took about 150 dogs. Court records said 17 dogs had fur matted by feces, skin conditions leading to fur loss, painful wounds, intestinal parasites, and other maladies. One dog had to be euthanized.

Officials said the dogs' kennels lacked food and had water containers filled with ice.

Kavars denied wrongdoing and testified she fed and gave water to the dogs every day.

Kavars has a right to appeal within 10 days.