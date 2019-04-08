Same-sex marriage has had impact for local bakery

Jule's Bakery in Marion has been in business selling wedding cakes and an assortment of other baked goods for 18 years. Owner Juli Hardin has been providing her services to same-sex couples well before Iowa's Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in 2009.

"I don't care what, if they are two brides or two grooms it doesn't matter," Hardin said. "They still deserve to have a beautiful wedding cake on their special day."

Hardin says while she has always supported same-sex marriage, she has noticed a reduced stress level that her clients have since the law was changed.

"A couple of times we had two grooms come in and they would order their cake and call it their wedding but they knew it wasn't their wedding so they were happy but..." Hardin said. "Now they can just get married and be married, and they have the same respect and same laws that anyone else does because in the end its about being happy."

Hardin says she believes her business has increased by approximately 10% since the law was changed.

"It's difficult for me to fathom any small business that would turn away business regardless who it is." Hardin said.