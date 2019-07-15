Salvation Army seeks donated box fans for neighbors in need

The Salvation Army is looking for donations of fans to keep people in Linn County cool this summer.

The organization gives box fans to people in need each year.

But after temperatures have heated up, it only has four left, saying it has already given away about 20 fans since Memorial Day.

“There's a lot of folks out there, and we might not realize it, that do not have air conditioning or even a working fan, and this time of year when it gets this hot, a fan is a blessing for them,” Director of Development and Communications Shalla Ashworth said.

Anyone who wants to donate a fan, or give money toward the purchase of one, can drop it off at the Salvation Army office at 1000 C Ave. NW in Cedar Rapids.

People who would like to receive a fan must live in Linn County and should contact the Salvation Army to set up an appointment at 319-364-9131.