Salvation Army partners with Kennedy Mall for "Find Billy Booth" promotional event

The Dubuque Salvation Army is behind the pace to reach its goals on its red kettle campaign, so it is trying something new to increase interest.

The Salvation Army in Dubuque is hiding this mannequin inside the Kennedy Mall all throughout the week of December 16th. People who can guess the mannequin's whereabouts will have the chance to win a gift card (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

The organization has teamed up with Kennedy Mall in Dubuque for "Find Billy Booth." Each day this week, the mall is posting a picture of a Booth mannequin inside the mall.

William Booth founded the Salvation Army in 1865.

People who correctly guess his whereabouts are entered into a drawing for a gift card. Salvation Army Captain Matthew Phelps said he hopes this helps raise more money.

"This year we've been down in our Kettle numbers, so we wanted to find different ways to promote the Salvation Army, get the word out that we still are raising funds for the Christmas season and this is an excellent way to do that," Phelps said.

People are also encouraged to take selfies at the Salvation Army kettle at the mall and post it to the Kennedy Mall Facebook page for additional chances to win.