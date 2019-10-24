Salvation Army of Dubuque prepares for toy & food drive for the holidays

The holidays will be here before you know it and the Salvation Army of Dubuque is preparing for the season.

The Salvation Army will be having its toy and food sign-up for those in low-income households from November 12-15th. The sign up will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1099 Iowa Street for residents in Dubuque.

Any adult who plans to sign up must bring a picture ID and one of the following per child: social security card, birth certificate, or school record.

Distribution of toys will take place on December 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ringing bells is a tradition of the Salvation Army, in Dubuque volunteers will start collecting money in red kettles on November 13th. Money donated goes to aid families in need, children's programs, the homeless, and seniors.

If you are interested in volunteering to ring bells, you can now sign up online at https://www.registertoring.com/WebPages/Default.aspx. You must enter Dubuque as the city and select a location and time to ring.

Because of this campaign, the Salvation Army in Dubuque is able to help people in need for a period of time even after the holidays.