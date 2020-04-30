Salvation Army of Dubuque pairs with business to offer free lawn services for seniors

The Salvation Army of Dubuque is going to pair with a local business to offer free lawn services to senior citizens.

Captain Matt Phelps said that the business approached them trying to keep their employees on the payroll during this time.

“The business will have work for its employees and seniors will be able to have lawn work done safely and at no cost,” said Phelps.

The Salvation Army said that the business wants to stay anonymous at this time, but that their efforts deserve to be recognized.

Phelps says, “For many years, The Salvation Army of Dubuque has been active in supporting senior citizens in the community with a vibrant senior center. The center has been the site of many activities for seniors. Those in this age group may not be able to afford a lawn service and may be vulnerable to COVID-19 due to age or medical conditions, and for safety reasons may not be able to get out and do a simple task like get gasoline for a lawnmower.”

If a resident has a lawnmower, they may ask to use it to complete the job. Senior citizens can call The Dubuque Salvation Army at 563-556-1573 between 9 a.m and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to sign up.