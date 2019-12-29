Salvation Army isn't alone when it comes to needed donations

The bell-ringing portion of the Linn County Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign did its part this year raising over $230,000, but the campaign is made up of a number of different donation methods: walk-in donations, debit and credit card donations as well as online donations. They still need to raise $140,000.

“It’s a big chunk of change to make sure that we can provide services to those in need,” said Shalla Ashworth, the organization's Development and Communications Director.

Ashworth said the Red Kettle Campaign, which spans 8 weeks during the holiday season, makes up about 45% of the nonprofit's annual budget. The funds go towards child and senior care as well as energy assistance and food. Not making the goal could mean changes will need to be made.

“We have to sit down and really look at our budget,” she said. Where can we kind of cut back or scrimp a little to save? Maybe not fill a position, that’s what we did last year when we didn’t make the goal."

Ashworth said the Linn County Salvation Army didn’t make the 2018 goal by $80 thousand dollars. She said by this point last year they were far more behind but said that might be because of the new tax law that went in to effect in 2018.

The most recent data from the IRS states that people donated $21 billion dollars less in 2018. It stated that it is difficult to take those who donated but didn’t’ take the tax write-off.

“The last couple of years we have seen changes in donations,” she said. 2017 was a really big year for us. That’s because the tax laws changed in 2018. People who would normally give half of what they did gave all of it in 2017 because those breaks weren’t going to be there in 2018.”

Despite being behind the goal with only a few days left, Ashworth said she is confident they will be able to raise the funds to help those in need.

“Monday and Tuesday will be big days for people who forgot because of the holiday season; I’m pretty positive we can make up that 20%.

People have until the 31st to donate if they would like to write the donation off on their taxes.

