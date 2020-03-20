Salvation Army in Waterloo/Cedar Falls adjusts services during COVID-19 outbreak

The Salvation Army in Waterloo and Cedar Falls announced that they will be adjusting their services due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

They stated they want to help stop the spread of coronavirus, while still helping those in need with food distribution, housing, and emergency support. Changes will be in place until further notice.

Food Services:



Noon Lunch Program: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be providing food boxes/sacks to go. Pickups will take place in the back parking lot entrance off of Logan Avenue. It will be a drive-through, so people will not have to leave their vehicles.



Perishable Goods Pantry: Only open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Youth Services:



The Youth Center will continue to stay closed until Waterloo Schools re-open Worship Services:



Sunday School is canceled until at least April 12th



Sunday Worship will take place on Facebook Live Sundays at 10:45 a.m.



Adult Bible Study will take place on Facebook Live Tuesdays at 6:00 p.m.

