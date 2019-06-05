Salvation Army continues WWI tradition of National Donut Day ahead of schedule

A Salvation Army tradition called National Donut Day, which dates back to the 1910s, was celebrated a little early in Dubuque today.

Donuts prepared by Salvation Army volunteers to celebrate National Donut Day cool on a tray in Dubuque on June 5, 2019 (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

The group handed out free donuts to anyone passing by from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Traditionally, the day is held on the first Friday of June each year.

The tradition was established after women volunteering for the Salvation Army during World War I made donuts from scratch for homesick soldiers on the front lines. They used helmets and lard to make the donuts at the time. Now, vegetable oil and a fryer did the job.

Salvation Army Captain Matthew Phelps says the mission of National Donut Day still focuses on those serving in the armed forces.

"We still minister to them in a variety of ways," Phelps said. "We send them care packages. When they come home we provide services to them and their families. So, the Salvation Army has always been very supportive of our troops."

The first formal National Donut Day was recognized in 1938 to as a fundraiser and to recognize the efforts of those volunteers during wartime.