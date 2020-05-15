Salon that specializes in oncology aesthetics reopens with client’s safety as top priority

When you walk inside Skin Deep Salon and Spa in North Liberty, you wouldn’t assume their clientele is any different from other salons.

“We are a full-service day spa with a special interest in cancer care," said Owner Tracy Lacina.

Lacina has run Skin Deep since it opened in 2011 and has spent that time serving clients who are battling cancer.

“Given that fact, a lot of our clients are already health compromised," Lacina explained.

Which caused hesitation for Lacina to reopen her doors.

“A lot of us still feel it’s too early," Lacina said. "That’s partly why we are being really, really strict with the infection control,"

Before entering, clients have to fill out a form, sanitize their hands, and have their temperature checked and approved. Things that bring peace of mind for client Lisa Eckhardt who is battling a rare form of brain cancer.

Eckhardt says she’s had two surgeries already this year and has been quarantined nearly all of 2020.

“When COVID came around, my daily life didn’t’ change that much," Eckhardt explained.

What did change was her ability to use services like ones available at Skin Deep.

“I was definitely missing and feeling more of the pain from treatment than I would when I come regularly for treatments.” she said.

Lacina says even before the pandemic, she held pride in how sanitary her business was. Now that she’s been allowed to reopen, keeping it that way is her top priority. Not only because her clients want to come back, but because they might need to.

“I have a big smile underneath this mask, you just can’t see it," Eckhardt said.

