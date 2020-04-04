Salmon can offer a change of pace for Lenten fish meals

Fish is a popular meal through the Lenten season, but if you're in need of a change with your meal, Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has a recipe for you to try.

April 4 – Dijon Salmon

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

4 (4 ounce) salmon filets

1 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped OR 1 tsp. dried

¼ cup Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Place salmon on a baking sheet covered in parchment paper, skin side down. Mix the remaining ingredients together and spread over salmon.

Bake salmon for 15–18 minutes, or until cooked through.

Nutrition information per serving: 203 calories; 11 g fat; 1.6 g saturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 223 mg sodium; 1.5 g carbohydrate; 0.5 g fiber; 0.2 g sugar; 23 g protein

Salmon Tips

• Cook with the skin on to retain moisture and shape

• Bake on parchment paper

• If using citrus juice, use after the salmon has cooked

E-Mail Whitney with questions here.