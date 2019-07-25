Safety kits help parents with autistic children

One of the biggest fears of parents with autistic kids is that they will wander away. Now, those families can find some peace of mind from the National Autism Association.

Over the last five years, the National Autism Association has shipped more than 40,000 of these Big Red Safety Boxes. Photo: CNN

Cohen Tilley, 6, has autism. With a sense of curiosity, Cohen has a risk of wandering.

His parents, Kylie and Amanda, have latches on almost all of their doors and even a certified safety bed to keep him enclosed at night.

"I worry all the time, we have stickers," Amanda said. "There's one on the door and there's one on each of our cars that says 'child with autism may wander, may not respond to verbal commands' And to me, that's not enough."

That's why Amanda applied for a Big Red Safety Box, a free of charge tool kit for autism families.

"Him being non-verbal that just adds a whole new element to it," Amanda said. "He can't tell someone 'I'm lost. I don't know where I live'... all he can do is you know he has maybe a 20 or so word vocabulary."

But this box helps.

From an alert wristband and shoe ID tag to wireless door and window alarms. It helps with not only prevention but response efforts and even education.

"Neighbors, law enforcement, your community. I think it helps them become aware that maybe there is a child with autism that's in their community and it also gives them tips and strategies to help that child in case that they would wander away from a family member or a parent's," said Autism Clinical Manager Leslie Rogers.

ChildServe in Des Moines says they are always looking for resources to pass on to parents to help with safety and awareness and this Big Red Safety Box can really make a difference.

"I looked at everything it came with and I was definitely like 'Yes' and I didn't even close it, I just signed up right then I was like yes we're doing this. You know this is definitely something that would benefit us," Amanda said.

Over the last five years, the National Autism Association has shipped more than 40,000 of these Big Red Safety Boxes. Parents can apply on the association's website.