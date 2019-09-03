Cedar Rapids men's recovery shelter struggling with funding

Safe Place Foundation in Cedar Rapids gives men a place to stay, as well as treatment to recover from substance abuse, but staff say the lack of funding has them worried.

That’s why they are holding a fundraiser. It's a golf outing scheduled for September 13. The money will help keep the program running, and also help fix up their older buildings: $70 gets a person 18 holes of golf plus a meal. All the proceeds will go to the Safe Place Foundation.

Kyle Taylor has the tough task of keeping track of thirty men in recovery at Safe Place Foundation. Besides meeting with them, he has a lot of duties as program coordinator.

"I make sure that we have all of the supplies they need,” he said. “Make sure they have access to all the resources they need."

He cares so much about his clients because he was one of them three years ago.

"No matter what I tried, no matter what I did, I just couldn't be able to stop drinking,” he said.

It got to the point where all he thought about was his next drink. After several rehab attempts, and being told he couldn't stay with his family, he gave Safe Place a shot. He was able to work and save money during his 8-month stay there.

"As soon as I got on board with the programming here,” he said. “Got involved in recovery and did everything they were asking me to do, my life changed drastically."

Safe Place gets some grant funding, but most things like the food served to men staying there is donated. Their air conditioning also isn't working.

"A lot of the funding in the area tends to go to support kids as it should be, and women,” said Executive Director for Safe Place Ross Hauser.

"The way we look at it, if we can get this guy recovered and on his feet with recovery and he's not gonna use substances anymore, he's gonna be a better husband, and better father, a better son, a better brother," Hauser said.

Taylor says you can see that first hand in him.

"I would say that Safe Place saved my life,” he said. “You know, I tried everything else that I could possibly think of."

